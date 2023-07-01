COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-a-hoots entered play on Friday one game behind the Gainesville Gol’diggers. Given that were taking on the last-place Waleska Wild Things, one could assume this was a chance for the Chatt-a-hoots to get a game back in the standings.

Columbus came out swinging, scoring three innings in the first inning. That trend would continue as they scored six runs in the second, on their way to a 17-6 win to keep pace with the Gol’diggers, who also won Friday. The win is the 4th straight for the Hoots, who will look for the sweep Saturday afternoon. You can catch the highlights from Friday’s game in the video player above.