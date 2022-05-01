Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus River Dragons are just one win away from repeating as FPHL Champions and bringing back a second consecutive Commissioner’s Cup to the Fountain City.



After winning the opening game on home ice, some would think there’s a lot of pressure for Columbus to win the clinching game on the road. However head coach Jerome Bechard pointed out that the Wolves had to travel the same amount as Columbus. And the Dragons say there’s no pressure on them at all.



“To me the pressure is one them. That clinching game is the toughest game that you can possibly have. You know Watertown’s back is up against the wall. You know we have to use our speed. I thought our speed hurt them a little bit more, than their speed hurt us type thing. Bailey MacBurnie just played phenomenal last night as well,” said head coach Jerome Bechard.



Game 2 of the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Series is set for Sunday in Watertown, New York with puck drop set for 7:00 pm Eastern.