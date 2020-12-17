 

Columbus Forfeits Flag Football Playoff Game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The defending Georgia Flag Football State Champions, Columbus High Lady Blue Devils, have forfeited their Quarterfinal Playoff game against Portal.
The Department of Public Health made a decision to close Columbus High from December 18-22 due to a recent increase of exposure and at least two positive COVID-19 cases at the school. This closure also means Columbus can not have any extra-curricular activities or athletic events. Since the Columbus game against Portal is a playoff game there is no chance to play the game at a later date. WRBL has reached out to Columbus High has chosen to not speak about the decision.

