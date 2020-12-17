Columbus Forfeits Flag Football Playoff Game

The defending Georgia Flag Football State Champions, Columbus High Lady Blue Devils, have forfeited their Quarterfinal Playoff game against Portal.
The Department of Public Health made a decision to close Columbus High from December 18-22 due to a recent increase of exposure and at least two positive COVID-19 cases at the school. This closure also means Columbus can not have any extra-curricular activities or athletic events. Since the Columbus game against Portal is a playoff game there is no chance to play the game at a later date. WRBL has reached out to Columbus High has chosen to not speak about the decision.
