COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus High baseball team faced off against the Upson-Lee Knights on Monday. It was a doubleheader matchup, in a best of three game series to decide who will advance to the second round of the GHSA Class 3A playoffs. In the first game, the Blue Devils won in shutout fashion 4 – 0. They followed up that performance by doubling their score in another shutout, 8 – 0. They will now head on the road to take on Morgan County in the second round.

You can see the highlights from Game 1 in the video player above.