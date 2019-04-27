Columbus High Runs Past Eastside 4-1 Video

Columbus, GA - The Columbus High Blue Devils kicked off their post season at Kinnett Stadium when they hosted Eastside. The Blue Devils offesne was powered by a stellar game by striker Garrett Cox.

Cox scored all four goals for Columbus High School, and had a hat trick in the first half alone. The Blue Devils will move into the second round of the GHSA Playoffs and face Upson-Lee in the 2nd round.