COLUMBUS (WRBL) – On the tennis courts, it’s more of the same for the Columbus High teams in the playoffs. The girls are moving on with a 5-0 sweep of Savannah Christian. The boys followed suit, sweeping Richmond Academy 5-0 as well. Both teams advance to the Class 3A Elite 8, which will be played by May 2nd. The girls will play Wesleyan in the Elite 8, while the boys will play the Ringgold/Wesleyan winner.