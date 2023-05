COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The dream season for Columbus High Lacrosse came to an end on Wednesday, as the Lady Blue Devils fell to Pace Academy 14-8 in the 1A-4A Quarterfinals. Columbus battled back after Pace jumped out to a 11-0 lead in the first half, but ran out of time to complete the comeback. Columbus finishes the season a program-best 18-2. You can catch the highlights in the video player above.