COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The AIFA announced their playoff structure for the 2023 season on Thursday, and the road to the Championship officially comes through the Columbus Civic Center. The Columbus Lions, by virtue of their undefeated run through the season, have earned a bye to the AIFA Championship Game, to be held July 15th at the Columbus Civic Center. You can hear from Head Coach Chris McKinney in the video player above.