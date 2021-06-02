Columbus Lions Are In “Must Win” Mode Now

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions kicked off their season last Friday against the Albany Empire. Columbus took this game on short notice, and while they fought to the end the Lions fell 65-60. In this shortened season, this loss puts Columbus in a tough spot. There is no room for error in an 8-game season.

“Well the thing that stinks is that you have to try and figure out as fast as you can in this 8 game season it’s a dead sprint. If this was a 14, 16 week season like it typically is we can work out some of those kinks and it’s not a big deal. We’re at the point now where every point counts. So I can’t sit there and say ‘Oh it’s a good game it’s a learning experience.’ There’s no room for that. When you have some of the veterans that I have on this team there is no room for that. It’s win at all costs,” said Gibson

Coach Gibson and the Lions will try to get their first win of the season in their home opener when they host the Orlando Predators this Friday.