Columbus Lions Debut New Uniforms

The 2020 National Arena League season won’t restart until mid-June. When NAL kicks off the Columbus Lions will have a new look. The Lions will still have their signature blue and white colar scheme but the team showcased their new uniform on their social media pages.

While the Lions will have a new look on the grid iron, returning quarterback Mason Espinosa is back in the Fountain City. He loves the new look.

“Man I think they’re awesome. They’re doing a really good job. You know as a player you like them to be nice and tight. So I think they did a good job of keeping them tight for us. They look sharp. I’ve had a lot or receivers tell me in my day you look good, feel good, play good. I’m excited to get out there and get going,” said Espinosa. Mason Espinosa, Lions Quarterback

The National Arena League season is scheduled to resume on June 13th.