COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions are usually lacing up to attempt to make it to the National Arena League Championship, but this season they will be competing in the American Indoor Football Alliance Championship game. In that matchup, which takes place Saturday night at 7pm, the Lions will be facing the Mississippi Raiders.

The Lions have already faced the Raiders once this season, on May 27th. And, it’s no secret that the Lions have dominated their competition this season. In their one matchup, the Lions won 63 – 6. It would be safe to assume that the Lions would win handedly. However, the Raiders have a whole new team now.

News 3 caught up with the Columbus Lions ahead of the championship game, you can see those interviews in the video player above.