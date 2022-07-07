Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions season hasn’t gone the way head coach Jason Gibson expected. The hits to the Lions started in the preseason when veteran quarterback Mason Espinosa left the team to pursue a coaching opportunity in the college ranks.



Since Espinosa left the quarterback position hasn’t really solidified and the offense has struggled at times. Right now Columbus has a 4-5 overall record, but the good news is the Lions can still qualify for the post season. While it’s easy to point fingers and blame people things aren’t going well the Lions are focused on finishing strong.

“There’s a lot of blame to go around if we want to start blaming things, but I’m not going to blame. We just have to keep working. We have to figure out as a staff what can your team do well.” Jason Gibson – Columbus Lions head coach



The Lions have a much better record at home this season, 3-1, compared to the road,1-4. In their final three games the Lions will play two of those at the Columbus Civic Center. That favorable schedule allows the Lions to be optimistic about their playofg chances.



“To be able to play the last 2 of 3 at home, I think we’ll be fine. I just have to continue to put the right pieces in for this week. You know we got some good roster adjustments, or some roster moves coming that will help us on both sides of the ball and we’ll see what happens after that,” said Gibson.



Columbus will host the San Antonio Gunslingers on Friday, July 8th at 7:00 pm