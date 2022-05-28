Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions will make their return to the Columbus Civic Center this week, and their opponent the defending National Arena League Champions the Albany Empire. While that may draw a lot of attention for fans and around the league, Lions head coach Jason Gibson has a different focus for his squad.



Coach Gibson wants his team to reduce the mistakes they’ve had on both sides of the ball. By cleaning up their own errors it should lead to more scoring. That way this version of the Lions can get back to the elite level of play their coach demands.



“Too many mistakes, too many holdings, too many false starts. Just you know ‘High School Harry’ stuff that you have to eliminate really at this level you can’t have that. I’m not used to that and having it here. Some of it is on the players. Some of it is on me, and we’ll fix it and move on,” said Gibson.



There’s also a big emphasis on scoring. In their last game at Jacksonville, the Lions could only put up 20 points. If the Lions want to win more games, coach Gibson simply said they have to pick it up on offense.

“If ou don’t score 60 points in this league you’ll lose. I think we have 3 of the next 4 games at home. And if you win your home games and you go 50 percent on the road, so far so good,” said Gibson.



The Columbus Lions and Albany Empire will square off at the Columbus Civic Center this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 pm.