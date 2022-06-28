COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – After a tough loss on the road Sunday at Albany, the Columbus Lions are looking forward.

The Lions have four games left in the regular season, including two against the top team in the National Arena League, the Carolina Cobras. Despite the slip up against Albany, the Lions’ playoff destiny remains in their own hands. However, Head Coach Jason Gibson admits that the Lions have to get the job done on the road.

Carolina’s going to be tough, especially playing them on the road. And it’s a hard place to play. And I know the travel trip and right now our road record is not too good. I always said the beginning of the season you need to be 50% on the road and we’re not 50% on the road. We only won one road trip. And that’s got to change. It’s got to change for us to be able to make some noise and be a really good team. It’s easy to play at home because we have such a great crowd, great fans and a great facility. So but you got to go on the road, win a game. Jason Gibson, Columbus Lions Head Coach

The Lions will face the Cobras at 7pm on Saturday in Greensboro.