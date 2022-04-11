Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions are back in preseason camp preparing for the 2022 National Arena League Season. Last season the Lions punched their ticket to the NAL Championship game but they fell to Albany Empire.

While they’ll play in the NAL again this season, there will be some new rules in place. The “Iron Man” rules are back for the 2022 season. In short that means most of the players on the roster will have play offense and defense. Only 4 “specialists”, two offensive players and two defensive players, will be assigned to play on one side of the ball.



For many players that will suit up for Jason Gibson’s Lions, they’re excited for the new rules for the upcoming season. Jarmon Fortson, a dynamic wide receiver, is used to taking on multiple roles for Coach Gibson.



“Oh I love it also. You know Coach Gibson is always asking me to play different sides of the ball. Defensive side, offensive side so to me it’s just having more fun man. Dropping 20 pounds this summer, I mean this winter, it’s very important. So I think I’m pretty prepared for the conditioning part of it,” said Jarmon Fortson.



There will be more challenges will players taking on defensive and offensive roles, but the team believes there’s more excitement for the games this season.



Yea I’m excited, this brings more excitement to the game. You got a lot of athletes on this team who are ready to play both sides of the ball. They were jumping for joy once they changed that rule,” said defensive back and wide receiver Rodney Hall.



Columbus will kick off their season at home against their bitter rivals, the Jacksonville Sharks, on April 23rd.