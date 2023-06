COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Since entering the American Indoor Football Alliance, the Columbus Lions have dominated. Currently the Lions are undefeated, sitting at 4 – 0. The Lions’ average margin of victory is 41.5 points over their opponents. The Lions have certainly taken to the new league in a positive way. This week the Lions faced the Dallas Falcons, where they once again handedly beat their competition 62 – 20.

