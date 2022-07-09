Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions have never missed the National Arena League playoffs since they joined the league. That streak was in jeopardy, unless the Lions defeated the San Antonio Gunslingers who are just behind them in the standings.

With the help of returning NAL MVP Mason Espinosa the Lions silenced the Gunslingers 79-75 in Civic Center. That is the most points Columbus had scored all season. In his first game back Espinosa threw for 8 touchdowns. This was the kind of offense the Lions hoped to have all season long and Espinosa was so happy to be in the driver’s seat.



“I mean, it’s Arena Football. I mean, that’s what it’s designed for. I think that’s why the league went to the Iron Man rules was the kind of the style of football. Both teams are scoring 80 points. And we you know, if we had the chance to get the ball last and we were going to have to score and that kind of was what it was. So we were just happy to have the opportunity to get the ball.” Mason Espinosa – Lions quarterback

The incredible win left Lions head coach Jason Gibson speechless, but he was so proud of his squad’s resilience to get this crucial win

“That my stomach was in, you know, in knots. I wasn’t really thinking about the win or the loss, so I just, you know, it was a great game and it was back and forth and it was it was what Arena Football is about, but holy cow, what a game.” Jason Gibson – Lions head coach

The Lions will head the road to play the Carolina Cobras on Saturday, July 16th