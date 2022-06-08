Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions who started the season 2-0 are dealing with some rough times right now as they’ve lost their 3rd game in a row last week. Last Friday, Columbus fell on the road to the Orlando Predators 44-48. Some of the biggest struggles are on the offensive side of the ball and special teams.



However the one silver lining to this year’s team is the defense. Last week the Lions held Orlando to 48 and no team has been able to score more than 50 points on Columbus. However head coach Jason Gibson knows that while his defense is playing lights out, the rest of the team needs to pick it up.



“We had 16 penalties, 4 interceptions, 2 fumbles and we still had the ball at the end of the game with a chance to win. So we just can’t get out of our own way offensively. That’s really the problem. The defense played great holding that team to 44 points. We’ve been holding a lot of teams under 50 all year long. We just have to stop killing ourselves offensively. We’re putting the defense is such a bad predicament. How we’ve been able to hold on, I don’t know. Right now we’re just operating on one kind of running on one cylinder and it’s just not working,” said Gibson.



The Lions will try to bounce back into the win column when they host the top ranked Carolina Cobras on Friday.