Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – After a rough start to the 2022 season the Columbus Lions notched a pair of big time back-to-back wins and have climbed to 2nd in the National Arena League.

After Columbus upset the top team in the NAL, Carolina 55-28, they got their second consecutive win over Jacksonville in a slugfest 43-33. According tot he team, the key to their turnaround was focusing themselves and the little things.

“Stop talking. Stop all the unnecessary stuff, and wasting energy just playing football the way we do,” said fullback and line backer Ken Washington.

“It’s weird how it all domino effects. The quarterback comes in and works the snap count, so now we’re not jumping offsides. Receivers are running a little bit faster, he’s getting the ball out a little bit quicker. Because he’s getting rid of the ball quicker, now we’re not taking as many sacks. It all just falls into place. When Daniel came in he’s done a great job of getting it there. What’s scary is that we’re still not playing very well on offense, where we need to be,” said head coach Jason Gibson

The next test for the Lions is a road game against the defending NAL Champions the Albany Empire on Sunday, June 26th.