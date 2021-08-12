Columbus Lions win multiple individual post season awards

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions are getting ready for to play for the 2021 National Arena League Championship, but there are some awards coming to individual players.

Quarterback Mason Espinosa wins his first NAL MVP award. Espinosa led the NAL in passing touchdowns per game with 247.8 yards, and touchdowns with 56.



Defensive back Marvin Ross wins the Defensive Player of the Year. Ross also led the NAL in interceptions with 8. And finally wide receiver Lonnie Outlaw won the NAL Most Improved Player of the Year.

All three players were honored to win their individual awards, but the common theme was they gave credit to the entire team.



“This is the most fun year I’ve had playing football at the professional level if not just in general. Just this group of guys, this core that we have I’m just fortunate to share it with them honestly. It’s a lot of fun,” said Espinosa.

“To play with the group of guys that we have now, the chemistry that we built with the team man is big. So the chemistry that we got I love it,” said Outlaw.

“I ended up winning the defensive player of the year but my d-line feels like that’s a reflection of them and I feel the same way. You know they get pressure and it makes it easier on me,” said Ross.

The Lions will take on the Albany Empire for the NAL Championship on Saturday, August 14th.