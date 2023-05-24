COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The conversation is officially back on the table to bring Minor League Baseball back to the Fountain City.

It’s been 15 years since Golden Park has been the home to a Minor League team. As the game has evolved since then, it leaves you wondering if the City could meet the requirements a minor league team would be looking for.

It’s no question Golden Park is historic, big name MLB Hall of Famers like Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron and Mikey Mantle have all played on the diamond in Columbus. From the 1950s to the early 2000’s it was home to six different minor league clubs.

Tuesday night’s resolution was brought to the table by Councilor Joanne Cogle. The resolution passed unanimously, which now opens doors to the conversation.

For former Houston Astros 1st Baseman and Current Columbus City Councilor Glenn Davis, he says the opportunity is there and worth exploring.

Of course baseball is always exciting to me. That’s where I started my roots here in Columbus, Georgia … The game has changed … Major League Baseball requires a lot. There is a significant investment in the game today so there are demands and there are requirements we will have to meet. Hopefully we can do that, I don’t know what they will all be looking for but certainly the game has changed, and they are going to make sure the city is going to have to step up to the plate and do some things. The question is are we going to be able to do that Glenn Davis – Columbus City Councilor, Former MLB Player

The resolution now brings the conversation to the table so that the council can explore what teams are looking for and what improvements need to be made. Discussions will continue with Diamond Baseball Holdings and other parties.

In 2020 the league downsized and got rid of 42 minor league teams in cities across the country. Which could make this process more difficult.