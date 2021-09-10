Columbus Rapids introduce new head coaches

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Rapids introduced their new head coaches Thursday morning. The new professional indoor soccer team will field both a men’s and women’s team for the upcoming National Indoor Soccer League, or NISL, season.



Columbus native Eddie Miranda was named the head coach for the Rapids Men’s team. Coach Miranda is currently the head coach for the Glenwood High School boys soccer team. He’s led the Gators to a pair of State Championship appearances. He has also had his fingerprints with youth soccer programs around the area. He’s so honored to be a part of this organization.



“These are opportunities that you don’t let go by. And the chance to lead this team. To establish a group here in Columbus, a men’s program and a women’s program. But wow! Here we are let’s make a statement,” said Miranda.



Miguel Galindo was introduced as the Rapids Women’s head coach. Coach Galindo is a volunteer assistant coach with the Columbus State University soccer team. Like Coach Miranda, he’s spent years at various levels of soccer from the youth leagues to college. This was too good an opportunity for him to pass up.



“When you get the opportunity to go pro, go for it! And I think recognition of my hard work is paying off. Again it’s not a ‘I’ve made it’ moment. It’s a here’s another challenge and I want to take advantage of it,” said Galindo.