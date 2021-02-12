Columbus Retires Jordan Weems’ Number

Jordan Weems, a current member of the Oakland A’s, honed his baseball skills in Columbus. He suited up for the Columbus Blue Devils and helped bring three consecutive GHSA State Championships to the Fountain City. In 2011, Weems had a .443 batting average while he was a catcher for the Blue Devils.



On February 12th, Columbus High decided to retire the number he wore in high school the number 12. Weems heads off for Spring Training soon, but he was on Cloud 9 when he was honored in front of family, former coaches and the newest collection of Blue Devil baseball players.



“You know it all just comes back to light like I said. It just brings back the memories and the best times of my life. Ah man I didn’t think I was going to get emotional, but it’s awesome to have a community like this. To a place when you can come and make your dreams come true,” said Weems.



Jordan’s older brother, Chase Weems, also has his number 8 retired in the program. The Weems brothers legacy is now immortalized within the Columbus High Baseball team.