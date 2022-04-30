Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus River Dragons chance at history has arrived in their Commissioner’s Cup Championship series. The Dragons squared off in the final game at the Civic Center against the Watertown Wolves.

Throughout the regular season the Wolves dominated the series beating the Dragons four out of five meetings. The first game in the Fountain City was intense. Watertown jumped out to an early 1-0 lead as Justin McDonald scored 24 seconds into the game.

Eventually Columbus would find their rhythm. The scoring came from a pair of newer faces to the River Dragons roster. Eight minutes into the second period, Jagger Williamson tied the game up at 1-1 with a blue line shot. Just two minutes later, Alex Storjohann gave the Dragons the 2-1 lead with shot in the middle of the Wolves Zone.

Then the veterans got into the mix, NHL veteran Ian White with a beautiful pass to a streaking MJ Graham and he puts in the 3rd Columbus goal with 13:30 left in the final period. The River Dragons will take a 1-0 series lead to New York.

Watertown and Columbus will square off in game two on Sunday at 7 pm.