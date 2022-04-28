Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Three years ago professional hockey made it’s return to Columbus, Georgia. The River Dragons have a chance to do something that the previous and popular franchise, the Columbus Cottonmouths, could never do and that’s repeat as champions.

It’s been an avalanches of success for the Dragons since they started up in the Fountain City. Along with setting attendance records, they’ve reached the Championship series in consecutive seasons. The last opponent standing in their way of back-to-back championships are the Watertown Wolves.



The team understands the chance at history and how big it would be to bring another Commissioner’s Cup to the Fountain City. They’re balancing the spotlight by focusing on playing for each other, and staying locked in on the task at hand.



“The biggest thing for me, I think as I get older, is the young guys that haven’t won and maybe some of the older guys that haven’t won either. Playing for those guys that don’t have a ring yet. Because I want to share that experience with them,” said forward Jay Croop.



“Enjoying the moment while it’s here, because you may never get this opportunity again. But also staying focused and staying true to the task at hand. I just said to the boys out there we got two wins left for memories that will last a lifetime. So we have to buckle down here and get these two wins, and this group will be something special for the rest of our lives,” said forward Josh Pietrantonio.



Game 1 of the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Series is set for 7:30 pm at the Columbus Civic Center.