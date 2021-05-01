Columbus River Dragons Win Ignite Cup Championship

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The city of Columbus hasn’t won a hockey championship in 9 years. The Columbus River Dragons were already ahead in the Ignite Cup Playoff Championship series two games to none. The championship drought could end Friday night against the Elmira Enforcers.

Columbus wasted no time getting on the score board thanks to a pair of goals by Mac Jenson and Austin Daae. Columbus led 3-0 at the end of the 1st period. The scoring avalanche only got worse for the visiting Enforcers. Connor Fries and Gehreett Sargis added a pair of goals to extend the Columbus lead to 5-0.

The Enforcers already had a mountain to climb trailing 5-0, but Columbus kept their foot on the gas. Fries, MJ Graham and Nick Mangone shut the door by adding three goals themselves. Eventually the River Dragons ended the hockey championship drought and they win the Ignite Cup Championship 8-1 over Elmira.



Head Coach Jerome Bechard reflected on how long it’s been since Columbus could call themselves champions.



“Well you know it’s been since like ’11-’12 it seems like every 8 years we win something. Hopefully next year it will be a little bit quicker than 8 years, but no it’s been a great town. The city gets behind us no matter what. We’re just proud to be part of the community,” said Head Coach Bechard.



Even after the final buzzer sounded, the players couldn’t believe they climbed to the top of the FPHL mountain.



“It’s unbelievable you know the coaching staff, the boys, owners put in so much work this year to make this happen. We’ve just been fortunate enough to play but never mind to be successful I guess. So it’s an awesome feeling right now,” said forward Josh Pietrantonio.