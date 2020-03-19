Columbus River Dragons Year in Review

The wait seemed like it took forever. After the Columbus Cottonmouths folded in 2017, it was easy to wonder if the ice would ever be laid down at the Columbus Civic Center again. In June 2019, the Columbus River Dragons were born. And in October, the Civic Center was home to hockey again. And ever since, the newly christened “Dragons’ Den” has been rocking.

But despite the sudden end to their inaugural season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the team makes one thing clear: this season was only the beginning.

I mean honestly, this is the best city I’ve ever played in, hands down. I can’t believe a team left here. I think the fans love hockey here, the city loves the team and to me I feel like it’s growing. And it’s awesome. Jay Croop, River Dragons Player/Coach

One thing is for certain. With the success of the River Dragons, the “Fountain City” is a hockey city once again.