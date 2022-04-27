Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus State Cougars finish out their regular season this week with a game Wednesday against Auburn-Montgomery, and a big series at Flagler. The Cougars just need one win in that three game series at Flager to clinch the Peach Belt Regular Season Championship.

Now sure there’s a lot on the line as the season wraps up, but the Cougars are sticking to their usual routine and approaching this week just like any other.



” We don’t need to do anything special. Just preach. Just, you know, keep doing what we need to do here at practice to prepare for the games and everything else should take care of itself for us,” said sophomore Colby Brabston.



“Go like it’s a regular series. Not thinking, Oh, we just got to win one, or we just got to do this. Just go down there and try to win the series. It’s on the road against a good team in Flagler. So we, you know, we have our hands full to begin with. So we just need to go down there and and play our regular series against a good team,” said head coach Greg Appleton.