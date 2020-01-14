Columbus State Cougars Finding Their Mojo

The Columbus State Men’s basketball team stumbled out of the gates, 5-5 at one point. Now the Cougars have won 3 straight games including a huge 84-79 win over UNC Pembrook. As they enter the final month of the regular season CSU is in the top half of the PBC standings. Head coach Robert Moore believes that his squad understands there’s an urgency to winning big games now

“I think more than anything they realize that hey if we’re going to beat some good teams it’s got to start now. You want to play good games in January so February matters and you can play in March. I think our guys are really understanding that every game is a big game for us. We really played hard and really good against Pembroke,” said coach Moore.

Another key to CSU’s recent success is the chemistry among the players. They’re all focused on one goal to win it all.

“Everyone is all on one accord. Everybody wants to win. There’s no selfishness on the team. Really everyone just wants to bring a championship back. However we can do that, however we can win that’s the way we’re going to do it,” said Zae Horton.