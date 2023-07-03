COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Columbus State University has a rich history when it comes to their Golf program. Six National Championships at the Division II level, (1978, 1980, 1989, 1992, 1994, and 1997).

However, last week the University announced that it will be hiring a new Golf Director for the program. Lee Mccoy, who had quite the career throughout his college days. Attending the University of Georgia, he was a three-time All-American, and the SEC Player of the Year in 2016.

His accolades do not end in college, as he later played in the PGA Tour. He would compete in 13 PGA events, with fourth place being his best finish.

Although this is Mccoy’s first head coaching job, it’s not his first as an instructor. Mccoy served as a Student Assistant Coach for the Bulldogs in the 2022-2023 season.

Mccoy believes that he can do great things as the new Director of Golf at Columbus State. You can see WRBL Sports’ exclusive interview with Mccoy in the video player above.