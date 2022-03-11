COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – March is Women’s History Month, and Columbus State has put on the “Girls in the Game” program for years. After being interrupted by the pandemic the last couple of years, it made it’s big return on Thursday.

The program was held at the Lumpkin Center on CSU’s Midtown campus, and recognizes some of the top student athletes at Columbus State, while also inspiring area youth. This year’s keynote speaker was softball Hall of Fame pitcher Jennie Finch. Finch not only spoke at the luncheon, but also hosted a softball clinic afterwards at Cougar Field. And for Finch, it was an opportunity to inspire the next generation of athletes.

It was an incredible event. And I just want to commend the university, for CSU stepping up big time and just honoring and highlighting women’s athletics. I think this is probably one of, you know, very few events all over the country that universities really step up and highlight the women’s programs and what they’re doing. And so kudos. It was such a great luncheon and it’s such a great thing to be a part of. Jennie Finch, Softball Hall of Fame Pitcher

Here is the full list of Columbus State’s “Girls in the Game” scholarship recipients for 2022: