COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State hosted the 8th edition of the “Girls in the Game” luncheon on Thursday at the Lumpkin Center on CSU’s main campus. The luncheon offers the opportunity for young women to learn from some of the best female athletes in the world, and become inspired to pursue their own dreams.

This year’s keynote speaker was 2020 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and Olympic Gold Medalist Tamika Catchings. She hosted a basketball clinic afterwards at CSU’s recreation center on campus. Catchings joins an impressive list of speakers for the luncheon, including Jennie Finch and Brandi Chastain. You can hear from Catchings in the video player above.

Congratulations to this year’s “Girls in the Game” scholarship winners from Columbus State, listed below: