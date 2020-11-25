Columbus State Men’s Basketball game at Georgia cancelled due to COVID

The scheduled Men’s Basketball game between Columbus State and Georgia has now been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the CSU program according to a statement from UGA officials.

In a statement provided to News 3, the Columbus State athletic department could not give out any specific details due to health and privacy laws.

This is obviously a situation unlike any other I’ve had to deal with in my 31 seasons of coaching college basketball. I said just yesterday how this season already was a surreal experience all around. This is truly that. We’re extremely disappointed for our players and for our fans. We were so excited to play today. To all our fans, bear with us. It’s going to be this kind of year in college basketball. We certainly hope for the best for Columbus State’s program, both health wise and during the season. Tom Crean, Georgia Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Georgia will start their season on Sunday when they host Florida A&M at Stegeman Coliseum. Tip off for that game is set for 2pm.

Columbus State will now open their season on January 6th at the Lumpkin Center against Peach Belt rival Augusta University.