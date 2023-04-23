COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Columbus State had a huge weekend in athletics. In large part due to the men’s tennis team facing off against Flagler college to determine who would be the 2023 Peach Belt Champion. CSU swept Augusta on Saturday to advance to the finals, where they would win handedly 4 – 1. Head coach Evan Isaacs had this to say following the championship victory, “They stayed tough. They stayed the course. They played their game plan. And we were able to prevail at the end. This is one of the special teams they have. They have a chance to go all the way and compete and win for a national championship”.

Highlights and the interview with coach Isaacs are in the video player above.