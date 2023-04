COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus State softball squad is expected to do big things in the Peach Belt tournament, and they are off to a hot start as they took on Young Harris. CSU didn’t allow the Mountain Lions any hope as they went on to win it in a shutout, 9 – 0. This win means the Cougars will advance in the winner’s bracket tomorrow afternoon as they take on Lander University.

