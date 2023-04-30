COLUMBUS (WRBL) – After beating Lander University 10 -9 on Saturday, the Columbus State softball team had to do it one more time to advance to the Peach Belt Tournament Championship. The Cougars beat the Bearcats with a score of 8 – 6.

The next matchup for CSU will be against the North Georgia Nighthawks. CSU will host the Nighthawks on Friday, May 5. That three game series will be played through the following Saturday. Times are yet to be announced.

You can see highlights from CSU versus Lander in the video player above.