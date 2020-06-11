Columbus State sports has lost one of its pioneers. Soony Clements has died at the age of 89. Clements arrived in the Fountain City in 1959. He quickly became a leader for Columbus College, which was the former name for CSU, as he was the first men’s basketball head coach in school history.
Clements went on to win 286 games in his career and led the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament in the 1977-78 season. Clements also served as Columbus’ Athletic Director for 24 years.
In 1996, Clements was a member of CSU’s first-ever Hall of Fame Class.
Columbus State’s Sonny Clements Dies At 89
