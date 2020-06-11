Columbus State’s Sonny Clements Dies At 89

In 2019 the Harris County Tigers made the playoffs for the third season in a row. As they prepare for the 2020 season the Tigers won't have playermakers like Davion Mahone or Talique Williams. The spotlight now shifts to junior quarterback Cooper Corey, who burst on the scene when starting quarterback Mahone went down. Head Coach Jamie Fox is also calling on the whole roster to step up in the news season.

"We got some good young guys that are coming up, that we are expecting to do some good things for us. And some seniors, we’ll definitely be looking for leadership from them," said Fox.