Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus State tennis team’s dominance over the Peach Belt Conference continues this season. On Sunday both the Men’s and Women’s Tennis team captured this season’s Peach Belt Conference Championship.



For the women it’s a return to the top of the conference. They defeated Flagler 4-0 to capture their 4th conference title in the last five years. Flagler was a team that beat CSU a couple of weeks prior to the PBC Tournament. This victory was a combination of some payback and silencing their critics.



“It felt amazing because we lost last year against Flagler, so it was a great revenge for us. Nobody believed in us at first, but we proved it. We became regular season champs. We won conference. We’re now on to regionals,” said Agostina Bigotti.



For the men, it’s their 5th consecutive PBC Championship. Like the women’s team getting a win against Flagler was extra sweet as they also avenged a loss to them in the regular season.



“This year felt very special, because we played against Flagler. Which is a very good team. They improved a lot in the past year. They beat us two weeks ago at their place. So it was a good revenge for us,” said Pietro Martinetti.



Expectations are always high for the CSU Tennis program. Even with new faces on the roster, this version of the Cougars Tennis team embraced the spotlight.



We’re working hard every day, really hard. We like to have the pressure to win everything. That’s why we’re here. And we’re going for Nationals in two weeks,” said Pietro Martinetti .



The Columbus State men and women’s team will be hosts for the Regional Tournaments.