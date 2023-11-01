COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Often at the beginning of the season in college basketball, you see matchups that are unique and have rarely happened before. Thursday night will see the Columbus State women’s basketball team in one of those games, as they make the short trip over to the Plains to take on Auburn at Neville Arena. It will be the first meeting between the two programs, and CSU is aiming on taking on the challenge that the Lady Tigers will bring. You can hear from the team and Head Coach Matt Houser in the video player above.