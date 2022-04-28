Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus State Cougars are on a roll this season especially at the play. One of the reasons why CSU has been so good this season, has been the play of Robert Brooks.



The grad student catcher leads CSU starters in batting average, RBI’s and home runs. In fact, Brooks is on the cusp of history. In his career, he has 61 home runs which is second all-time in Peach Belt Conference history. He’s just two home runs behind former CSU Cougar Brad Bouras. If you ask the man who’s known as “Bash”, he’s focused on the team’s success instead of his own.



“For me, it’s just going out there and doing whatever I can to help my team. As you said, it’s a team thing. It’s a team sport. You know, I got to do what I can to help my team. I got to do what I can to help us win. And it doesn’t really matter what I do out there as long as we win, that’s that’s the ultimate goal. You know, as you said, it is it is pretty cool being this close to being this close to a record like that. You try not to think about it. You know, I’m constantly reminded about it by some of the people that I’m around and I try not to think about it as much as possible. You know, I’m still pretty far away, away as how I like to look at it,” said Brooks.