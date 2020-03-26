Coronavirus Strikes Out Little League

Around late March Little League baseball and softball players around the country are practicing and getting ready for their summer season. This year, instead of hearing the crack of a bat or crowds cheering it’s dead quiet at the Northern Little League complex. All games are called due to the Coronavirus.

“It’s a little surreal to be honest with you. Normally this place is bustling. You know we have over 1,000 people at any given and then to come out here and there’s not a car in the parking lot except for mine and yours. It’s just nothing. It feels like the Zombie Apocalypse has come,” said Northern Little League President Will Thompson.

The Little League national office decided no teams can practice or play games until May 11th. These players are still learning the game even developing a possible love for the game, and parents have their concerns if the 2020 Little League season gets canceled.

“We have around 475 kids this year and over half of them are in our two minor programs. Our tee-ball, hybrid and coach pitch. For the most part they didn’t get a chance so yes I’m a little concerned about that. And the lack of being able to go out as a team,” said Thompson.

Then ultimately the Northern Little Leaguer players, like thousands of Little League baseball players around the world, want to compete in the Little League World Series. However with all these precautions in place right now, Thompson doesn’t believe there’s a good chance of the World Series happening.

“I’m pretty pessimistic to be honest with you. I’m hoping by August we get things back to normal, but I’d love to see it. I just think it’s going to be logistically pretty tough for LIttle League to pull it off in such a short period,” said Thompson.





Here is the link to Little League’s recommendation to suspend play until May 11th. They are constantly working with health experts to determine how to move forward while dealing safely with the Coronavirus Pandemic.