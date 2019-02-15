‘Countdown to Daytona’ Live: Duel winners Harvick, Logano preview Race Day

In this episode of ‘Countdown to Daytona,’ Duel winners Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano preview the Daytona 500.

Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano, previous Daytona 500 winners, lead the Ford charge.

Jimmie Johnson ended a 19-month losing streak with a victory in a Speedweeks exhibition race, but he triggered a 16-car accident while making his race-winning pass. Then contact with Kyle Busch in a qualifying race increased the scrutiny around Johnson, who has a new sponsor Ally Financial and a new crew chief for the first time since his 2001 debut.

The Toyota bunch has yet to stand out from the crowd, which doesn’t bother Martin Truex Jr. His 0-for-14 skid in the in the Daytona 500 is longest among active drivers, but he knows he’s got a chance Sunday.

“Out of the 40 cars, how many have a legit shot at winning? Probably 25,” he said.