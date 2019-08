Hear from Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and other NASCAR stars on what it takes to win the Great American Race on this episode of ‘Countdown to Daytona.’

Plus, Monster Energy Cup Series Assistant Director Kip Childress weighs in on the field for the Daytona 500 and picks a couple of drivers that NASCAR fans should watch out for on Sunday.

The episode also remembers the late J.D. Gibbs with an emotional press conference by his father, Joe Gibbs.