COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local youth softball team visited Columbus’ Public Safety building to take pictures with the police chief but left with much more.

Athletes and coaches of the Pioneer Little League Major Girls All-Star softball team, which won the District 8 championship and are set to compete at the state level, were surprised with checks totaling $1,770 from the Columbus Police Department and other locally-based donors.

The money will go toward covering the team’s expenses when they compete against statewide competition in Rabun County.

“We’re proud of what you’re doing, you gotta keep up the good work,” said Columbus’ Interim Police Chief Stoney Mathis as he presented the check to the team of nine- to 13-year-olds, noting the importance of teamwork.

CPD’s check amounted to $1,020 which will help cover the team’s expenses when they compete at the state competition. Mathis said, “We want to support you because we want to support the community.”

The Lambda Iota chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity also presented the team with $250 for their expenses. This was followed by a $500 donation from Roz’s Café and Catering Services.

“It’s nice to know that, like, there’s people out there supporting us,” said 13-year-old Rachel Knipe, who has been playing softball since she was six.

Teammates Caroline Norris and Avery Williams, both age 11, agreed.

“For most girls and most coaches, this is a once in a lifetime thing,” said Coach Brandon Hammock. He said, “Everybody is working super hard at practice every day, sometimes two times a day. They’ve earned every bit of it.”

CPD Chief Stoney Mathis presented Coach Brandon Hammock with at $1,020 check. (Olivia Yepez)

The Lamda Iota chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity contributed $250. (Olivia Yepez)

CPD Chief Stoney Mathis poses for a photo with the Pioneer Little League Major Girls All-Star softball team. (Olivia Yepez)

Hammock added he wanted the team to have every tool to take them as far as possible in the competition. He said he was proud of his players’ performances on- and off the field, from academics to attitudes.

Omega Psi Phi’s local chapter president Watler McKee explained the fraternity loves to give back to its community. Supporting youth teams has a special place in McKee’s heart, having coached little league from 1994 to 2019.

McKee noted the fraternity will keep up with the team’s competition progress with a little help. He said, “One of the moms on the team is gonna text me the results … and let me know how they’re doing.”

According Kyle Norris, mother of Caroline Norris, watching the team receive the checks was a “heart-warming” experience.

This will be the second time Kyle Norris has had a daughter on the team competing at the state level. In 2021, a team with the mother’s eldest daughter also competed at state.

“Those kids are sophomores now in high school and upcoming sophomores and still talk about that,” said Kyle Norris. Some of the girls are still on the team and will get to go a second time.

The mother also thanked the community for their support. She said, “It has been tremendous outreach from the community to these kids and we really appreciate it.”