Crimson Tide tops Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll; Georgia 4th; Auburn 10th

Source: SEC Media

Alabama tops the list of teams to beat heading into the 2018 college football season, according to the Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday.

The Crimson Tide garnered 61 of 65 first-place votes in the poll.

Alabama is hoping to repeat as National Champions after bouncing back from its 26-14 Iron Bowl loss to Auburn to close out the regular season before winning back-to-back playoff games to claim its fifth national title under Coach Nick Saban.

Clemson received 3 first-place votes and comes in at No. 2. Ohio State received 1 first-place vote and is ranked 3rd.



The Georgia Bulldogs, who won the SEC last year and lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Alabama in the national championship game, are ranked at No. 4 in the poll, followed by defending Big 12 champs Oklahoma. Pac-12 preseason favorite Washington comes in at No. 6, followed by Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn to round out the top 10.



Preseason Amway Coaches Poll (First Place votes in parentheses)



1. Alabama (61)

2. Clemson (3)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. Virginia Tech

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. West Virginia

21. Texas

22. Boise State

23. Central Florida

24. LSU

25. Oklahoma State



Other receiving votes: South Carolina 138; Florida 135; Oregon 105; Utah 81; Northwestern 67; Texas A&M 67; Kansas State 35; Florida Atlantic 27; Boston College 23; Memphis 23; North Carolina State 22; Arkansas State 19; Troy 19; Appalachian State 16; San Diego State 15; Iowa 8; Iowa State 8; Kentucky 8; Washington State 7; South Florida 6; Duke 5; Fresno State 4; Louisville 3; Arizona 2; Houston 2; Army 1; Northern Illinois 1.

