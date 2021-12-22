CSU Men’s Basketball off to fast start

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus State men’s basketball team has sprinted out to a 9-2 overall record to start the new season. On Monday, CSU defeated 8th ranked Augusta 72-63 at the Lumpkin Center. The Cougars were led by Langston Gaither’s 17 points. Hunter Preston and Christian Chambers also reached double digits with 12 points each. The Cougars are now heading into winter break. Things look like they’re starting to come together and the Cougars hope to make a big run when in 2022.



“More than anything, we just felt like if we come in and play our game against Augusta, we was playing it at home. It was our first conference home game, so our guys was already excited. The fans got into it and we knew we need a big win to give ourselves a Christmas present, because we don’t want to go home. Oh, and to the league for Christmas. So now we one and one only in league play and nine and two overall, so we feel pretty good about our program and where we’re going,” said head coach Robert Moore.



CSU next test will be a home game against Flagler on January 5th. Tip off is set for 7:30 pm at the Lumpkin Center.