 

CSU Soccer Preps For Season Finale Against Mississippi State

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus State Women’s Soccer team has one more game on their regular season schedule. It’s a tough match up against Mississippi State.

This won’t be the first time CSU has played a bigger school. This season they’ve already squared off against Alabama, South Alabama and UAB. Their record against their D1 opponents so far is 0-3.

Head coach Jay Entlich believes that his girls are in for a close game when they take the pitch in Starkville.

“I think in the end it’s finishing your chances. I think that both teams are going to try and keep the ball. I think in the end the one team that is going to be given that one major opportunity to tuck it away it could be a 1-nil game. I think you’ll see some wonderful soccer being played by both teams trying to posses the ball and build out of the back. I think that’s the beauty of playing against really well coached team. Just super thrilled that we’re getting this opportunity,” said head coach Jay Entlich.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

56° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 56° 35°

Friday

60° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 34°

Saturday

64° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 64° 38°

Sunday

69° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 69° 43°

Monday

75° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 75° 49°

Tuesday

78° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 78° 54°

Wednesday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 81° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

53°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

9 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

12 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

2 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

5 AM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

6 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

7 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories