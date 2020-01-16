CSU Softball Trains With Former Navy Seal

The Columbus State Softball team won’t play their first game until February 8th, but they aren’t just relaxing in the off season. On Wednesday the CSU softball team worked out with a former Navy Seal. Jason Kuhn spent 8 years in the Navy and took some of the exercises he learned in the service and trains teams all around the country. These team building exercises are designed to be physically and mentally exhausting but they help the athletes deal with highly stressful situations.

The CSU ladies know the lessons they learned here will pay off in the season.

“This experience is going to bring us all super close together. I mean we’re already a super close-knit family. We’re always together doing stuff together. This is going to further that bond. We work through things. We slow down and we don’t panic so I think that’s going to be good for us in the season,” said junior catcher and 1st baseman Kirstin Reynolds.

The Lady Cougars work ethic and determination in these drills even impressed their Navy Seal trainer.

“They’re tough. They’re tough, tough girls. They’ve been a lot of fun. Their response so far has been really, really good. They came together as a team really quickly,” said Kuhn.

If you want to contact Jason Kuhn about training you can reach him at his website https://www.stonewall-solutions.com/