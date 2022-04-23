Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Dozens of former Columbus State baseball players came together for the annual “Tee It Off For Teammates” golf event at Bull Creek Golf Course. This was the largest turnout for the event with over 50 teams registering to play.



15 years ago “Tee It Off For Teammates” started as a fund raiser to help one former player pay for transplant surgery. Former Cougars still come together to participate in this event as way to raise money for the team and to help any former player that may need it.



CSU’s first baseball head coach, Charles Ragsdale, is so impressed how this event is still going on.

“It really does us good to see all the people out here that haven’t seen each other since, some for 30 years. So it’s not only a benefit it’s a relationship, a kind of reunion. It does me really good to see the program starting from success and continuing to be successful,” said Ragsdale.



Coach Ragsdale presented current head baseball coach Greg Appleton with a $5,000 check that will be used for the CSU baseball team.