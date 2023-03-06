PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) announced the men’s and women’s basketball schedules for both teams in the upcoming Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) South Division Championship.

According to CVCC, both teams will be heading to the ACCC Men’s and Women’s Basketball championship playoffs in Huntsville, Alabama. The men’s basketball team is scheduled to depart on Monday, and the women’s basketball team will depart on Tuesday.

CVCC says that all tickets must be purchased online, and anyone interested can use the link, www.aamutix.com, to buy tickets in advance. Spectators who arrive without tickets can receive assistance to purchase online tickers, and CVCC advises patrons to bring cash in case of “technical difficulties with the online purchase system.”

The following teams are scheduled to play each other in the championship playoffs:

March 7 – Men’s Quarterfinals Game 1 – 12:00 p.m. 3N Wallace State vs. 2S Coastal Alabama-South Game 2 – 2:00 p.m. 4S Marion Military vs. 1N Southern Union Game 3 – 5:00 p.m. 3S Chattahoochee Valley vs. 2N Snead State Game 4 – 7:00 p.m. 4N Shelton State vs. 4N Shelton State

March 8 – Women’s Quarterfinals Game 5 – 12:00 p.m. 3N Calhoun vs. 2S Bishop State Game 6 – 2:00 p.m. 4S LB Wallace vs. 1N Shelton State Game 7 – 5:00 p.m. 3S Coastal Alabama-South vs. 2N Wallace State Game 8 – 7:00 p.m. 4N Lawson State vs. 1S Chattahoochee Valley

March 9 – Semifinals Game 9 – 12:00 p.m. Women’s Winner Game 5/6 Game 10 – 2:00 p.m. Women’s Winner Game 7/8 Game 11 – 5:00 p.m. Men’s Winner Game 1/2 Game 12 – 7:00 p.m. Men’s Winner Game 3/4

March 10 – Championships 4:00 p.m. Women’s Game 6:30 p.m. Men’s Game

General admission for the sporting event costs $10 for a day, Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday, tickets cost $8 for the championship games and $30 for a Tournament Pass.

CVCC says that the games can be viewed virtually using the link: https://www.jockjive.com/acccsports.html.